PERFORMANCE PRECEDENCE: Differently abled people took part in sports competitions at the VOC Park Ground in Erode on Tuesday.PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN

Over 250 differently-abled school students took part in the district-level sports competitions at the VOC Stadium on Tuesday.

District Collector S. Prabakar inaugurated the competition. Running, jumping, shot put, wheel-chair race, throw ball, and other competitions were conducted for differently-abled people in various categories.

The competitions were conducted under the supervision of R. Ramakrishnan, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer. Winners were honoured with certificates and medals.