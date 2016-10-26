Differently-abled children participated in a sports competition organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu here on Tuesday.

Collector M. Karunakaran flagged off the meet held at Anna Sports Stadium in Palayamkottai here. The participants competed in athletic events and also other group games, a statement said. Events such as running, shot put, throw ball, soft ball, long jump, shuttle badminton, tennis and kabbadi were organised. Around 450 participants from 16 schools took part. Differently Abled Welfare Officer Shanthi Glory Emerald, District Sports Officer Xavier Jothi Sargunam were present.