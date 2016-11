Sporadic rain in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur

Sporadic and widespread rainfall was recorded in various parts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Monday. The rains that came after a brief lull is a welcome relief for the farmers who have raised samba paddy crop. The sky remained cloudy and overcast conditions prevailed all through the day.

The chief amount of rainfall (in mm) registered in various centres across the two districts in the 24 hours ending 8-30 a.m. on Monday area as follows: Manjalaru 48, Tiruvidaimarudur 31.20, Tiruthuraipoondi 31, Kudavasal 27.4, Kumbakonam 27, Madukkur 26.4, Valangaiman 20.6, Nannilam 18.2, Pandavaiyaru Head 15.8, Pattukkottai 14.1, Peravurani 14, Nidamangalam 12.8, Adirampattinam 6.8, Kurungulam 5, Papanasam and Muthupettai 4 mm each.