The State government has announced measures to improve the spoken English of students belonging to Most Backward and denotified communities and also those studying in primary schools run by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department.

Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Minister V.M. Rajalakshmi announced in the House that about 10,000 students would be trained for 11 months as “spoken English is necessary for improving intelligence, interpersonal skills and personality.”

She also said that skill training would be given to 960 drivers belonging to these communities at Rs. 1.11 crore under the TAHDCO skill development scheme.

Minister for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare S. Valarmathi said the government would also train students in 226 hostels run by the department in spoken English at a cost of Rs. 1.96 crore. In a bid to ensure continuous education to students belonging to the Piramalaikallar community studying in Kallar Reclamation Schools, she said two such middle schools would be upgraded into high schools, two high schools into higher secondary schools at a cost of Rs. 1.47 crore.