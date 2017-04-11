‘Spitting’ incident: Vijayakant expresses regret

more-in

Film-star-turned politician Vijayakanth has expressed “regret” to the Press Council of India (PCI) over his alleged misbehaviour with journalists in 2015 following which a case in this regard has been ‘dismissed.’

The actor-turned-politician had courted controversy when he allegedly spat before reporters here in December 2015, apparently in a fit of anger while responding to some queries.

Mr. Vijayakanth’s counsel G.S. Mani said he had made oral submission before a PCI committee in New Delhi on Monday, issuing a “regret statement.”

“I am his (Vijayakanth) counsel and I gave a regret statement on his behalf, stating that he never intended to insult media persons,” he said.

“I also said that if that incident had hurt the media persons, then he (Vijayakanth) expresses regret for the same,” he said.

The statement was recorded and the case, which the PCI took suo motu cognisance of, was ‘dismissed’, he said.

‘Captain’, Vijayakanth is the founder of DMDK party and was the Opposition Leader in the Tamil Nadu assembly between 2011-16.

He had also questioned the credentials of the concerned scribes and the incident had come under severe criticism from various quarters including media bodies.