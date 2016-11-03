The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) urged the AIAMDK to spell out its stand on the controversial Uniform Civil Code (UCC) issue, which is being opposed by the entire Muslim community tooth and nail.

All the political parties at the national level and also in Tamil Nadu, barring the BJP, have opposed the Uniform Civil Code. These parties have extended wholehearted support to the Muslims in their fight against the move of the Centre to introduce UCC. The AIADMK has not explained its stand on this major issue so far. It should spell out its stand clearly with immediate effect, K.A.M. Muhammed Abubacker, MLA and State general secretary of the IUML, told presspersons here on Wednesday. The AIADMK should support the stand of the Muslims and come out against the UCC, he said.

Introducing UCC will totally destroy the diversity and unity prevailing in the country. The BJP-led government at the Centre has brought up this issue to divert the attention from the various problems confronting the country. He also accused the Centre of polarising people ahead of crucial elections in some North Indian states. He said that the IUML has taken up the initiative of mobilising support of the MPs belonging to different parties to raise this issue during the winter session of Parliament.

Mr. Abubacker said that with the indisposition of Chief Minister, the entire administration in the State has come to a standstill. Even after six months, the Speaker has not formed Assembly committees, he added.