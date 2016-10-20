Special Puja:AIADMK functionaries participating in a yagasala puja performed for the recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur on Wednesday.— Photo: N. Rajesh

Praying for the quick recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s health, scores of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) office-bearers and cadres thronged Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur, and conducted a special yagam.

The yagam, organised by N. Chinnadurai, deputy secretary of AIADMK’s Ilaignar and Ilampengal Paasarai, commenced in front of Sathru Samhara Murthy Sannathi at 4.30 p.m. An ‘Ayutha’ yagam was also performed for her long life, followed by special pujas.

After the special yagam, the party functionaries performed a series of abhishekams with milk, turmeric powder, vibuthi and tender coconut water at Vinayagar Sannathi at 6.15 p.m., sources said.

‘Maha Ganapathy homam’, ‘Ayush homam’ and special pujas were also performed.

The special yagam was presided over by P. Kumar, Tiruchi MP and State secretary of Ilaignar and Ilampengal Paasarai. Kadambur C. Raju, Minister for Information and Publicity, S.T. Chellapandian, district secretary, and P.T.R. Rajagopal, chairman, Thoothukudi District Central Cooperative Bank, were among those who participated in the yagam.