To clear the Deepavali festival rush, the Southern Railway will operate Suvidha special trains between Coimbatore and Chennai Central.

Train No. 82629 Chennai Central – Coimbatore Suvidha special train will depart from Chennai Central at 8.30 p.m. on October 27, from Arakkonam - 9.44 p.m.,

Katpadi - 10.37 p.m.; Jolarpet - 11.45 p.m.; Salem - 1.17 a.m. the next day; Erode - 2.23 a.m.; Tirupur - 3.07 a.m.; Coimbatore North - 3.58 a.m. and will reach Coimbatore at 4.15 a.m.

Train No. 06032 Coimbatore – Chennai Central special fare train will depart from Coimbatore at 6.50 a.m. on October 28, from Tirupur - 7.46 a.m.; Erode - 8.50 a.m.; Salem - 9.55 a.m.; Jolarpet - 11.32 a.m.; Katpadi - 12.40 p.m.;

Arakkonam - 1.32 p.m.; Perambur - 3.12 p.m. and will reach Chennai Central at 3.35 p.m.

Booking for third AC and sleeper class coaches of the trains will open at 8 a.m. on Sunday (October 23), a release said.