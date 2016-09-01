To clear extra rush, the Southern Railway will run a special fare train between Nagercoil and Krishnarajapuram. Train number 06023 will start from Nagercoil at 17.00 hrs on September 4 and 11 (Sundays) and reach Krishnarajapuram at 08.00 hrs on the following Mondays. In the return direction Train number 06024 will start from Krishnarajapuram at 11.10 hours on September 5 and 12 (Mondays) and reach Nagercoil at 02.45 hrs the following Tuesdays.

The trains will have one 2AC, three 3AC, 13 sleeper Class and three general coaches. The trains will have stoppages at Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudunagar, Madurai, Dindigal, Tiruchi, Karur, Namakkal and Salem.