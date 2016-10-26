The Southern Railway will operate one pair of Tatkal express special train on the Yesvantpur (Bengaluru) – Puducherry – Yesvantpur (Bengaluru) section via Salem, Attur and Chinna Salem to clear the Deepavali rush.

Train no. 06575 Yesvantpur – Puducherry Express will depart from Yesvantpur at 9.50 p.m. on October 28, depart from Salem at 3.35 a.m. the next day, Salem Town 3.55 a.m.; Attur 4.50 a.m.; Chinnasalem 5.25 a.m. and will reach Puducherry at 9 a.m.

Train no. 06576 Puducherry – Yesvantpur Express will depart from Puducherry at 11 a.m. on October 29; Chinnasalem 2.10 p.m.; Attur 2.40 p.m.; Salem Town 3.40 p.m.; Salen Junction 4.15 p.m. and will reach Yesvantpur 8.55 p.m.

The composition of train is one AC two tier, three AC 3 tier, seven 3 tier sleeper, two luggage-cum-brake van, six general second class, a release on Tuesday stated.