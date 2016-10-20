The special teams formed to prevent the transportation of unaccounted money on Wednesday began checking of vehicles in different parts of Aravakurichi constituency.

Vehicles from Madurai, Dindigul and Karur were subjected for vehicle check up. There was no report of seizure of unaccounted money from any part of the district so far.

Officials said the drive would be stepped up in the days to come. Those who carried more than Rs.50,000 cash should possess necessary documents.

Meanwhile, Karur Collector K. Govindaraj held a meeting with senior officials of the district to discuss the preliminary measures to be undertaken for conducting the election.

Availability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), functioning of control room, maintenance of Law and Order, establishment of polling stations, enforcing model code of conduct and others were discussed in the meeting.