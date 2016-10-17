Special pujas were held in various temples in Kanniyakumari district for the speedy recovery of the Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Sunday.

AIADMK Rajya Sabha member and district party secretary A. Vijaya Kumar participated in the special vilakku pujas conducted at Bhagavathi Amman Temple in Mandaicaud along with the office-bearers of various wings of the party, local body and cooperative institutions.

Later in the afternoon, Mr. Vijayakumar participated in the gomatha puja at the Thanumalayan Swamy Temple at Suchindram.

Earlier, former Minister N. Thalavai Sundarm conducted 1008 thiruvilakku puja at Thovalai on Saturday.

A special puja was conducted at Kamatchi Amman Temple at Vadaseri by former district secretary and MLA A. Nanjil Murugesan.