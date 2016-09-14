Festivities:Muslims offering special prayers at Kadayanallur in Tirunelveli district on Tuesday; (below) special prayers in progress at the Idgah Thottam on the occasion of Ed-ul-Adha in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.— Photo: N.Rajesh

After fasting on the day of Arafah that fell on Monday, the Muslims across the district celebrated Bakrid by offering special prayers and sacrificing a few hundred sheep and bulls for distributing the meat to the poor.

A few thousand Muslims including more than 2,000 women, participated in the Bakrid special prayers organised by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath at Melapalayam. Party’s administrative committee chairman M. Shamsul Luha Rahmani, who led the prayers, disapproved the ban on sacrificing camels during Bakrid.

“Since the meat of animals sacrificed during Bakrid is given to poor Muslims to celebrate the festival like any other, it might have been allowed,” Mr. Luha noted.

He said Islam that always preached brotherhood, love and compassion never allowed violence in any form.

Following the Bakrid special prayers, a good number of sheep and bulls were sacrificed at Masjid-Ur-Rahman and the meat, along with rice, ghee, dhal and vegetables, was distributed to the poor.

In the special prayers organised at India Cements Grounds in Thaazhaiyooththu by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath, Bhukari Thangal led the prayers in which Muslims from nearby areas participated.

Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam and Islamic Campaign Forum organised the Bakrid prayers at Bazaar Grounds in Melapalayam in which party’s State president J.S. Rifai, party office-bearer Milleth Ismail participated.

While the Social Democratic Party of India organised the prayers at Karim Nagar grounds, the Marumalarchi TMMK organised the Bakrid prayers on the Alankar Theatre premises. Bakrid special prayers were organised at Palayamkottai, Rahmath Nagar, Burkitmanagar, Pettai, Tirunelveli Town, Tirunelveli Junction, Pattamadai, Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Kallidaikurichi, Pallakkaal Pothukkudi, Ervadi, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur and Sankarankovil also.

Tuticorin

Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated by Muslims across Thoothukudi district on Tuesday by offering special prayers at mosques. Dressed in their best, they embraced one another and exchanged greetings after prayers. A huge gathering of worshippers was witnessed at the Idgah grounds. Prayers were also offered at Jamia Mosque located on WGC Road. Sheep, goats and oxen were slaughtered on the occasion and the meat distributed among neighbours, relatives and the poor. Alms were given to the needy. Kayalpatnam wore a festive look on Bakrid. Prayers were offered at more than 30 mosques at Kayalpatnam. Besides, the Kayalpatnam beach also saw several worshippers offering prayers.

Muslims affiliated to Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamath also offered prayers. Some Muslims here celebrated the festival on Monday and Bakrid prayers were organised at Kayalpatnam beach, T.A.S. Mohammed Abubucker, a resident of Kayalpatnam, said. In addition to distributing the meat of slaughtered animals, rice and oil were also provided to the poor, he said.