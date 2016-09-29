All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadres, led by Sivaganga Member of Parliament P.R. Senthilnathan, offered special prayers at Sahaya Madha Church at Sekkalai here for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

About 20 party cadres, including Karpagam Ilango, former Karaikudi Municipal Chairperson, arrived at the Church on Wednesday evening and offered candle light prayers after kneeling down in the church.

At the requisition of the party members, a priest who was present in the church, prayed for the speedy recovery of the Chief Minister, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.