: The Election Commission has appointed a Special Observer to Aravakurichi constituency, in addition to the General Observer and two Expenditure Observers already appointed.

The EC has appointed Manas R. Mohanty as the Special Observer for the constituency and he has been asked to report for duty on Friday.

The order issued by the EC on Thursday said that Mr. Mohanty would oversee the poll preparedness and the enforcement of the model code of conduct for three days starting Friday.

Though no reason was given out for the appointment, sources said that he was likely to tour the constituency extensively to study the ground reality and test the effectiveness of enforcement of the model code of conduct.

Besides meeting election officials, Mr. Mohanty is expected to interact with the voters to get first-hand inputs on complaints or violation of code of conduct if any. At the end of three days, he would send a report to the EC, sources said.

Bhupal Singh Manral, General Observer, has been in the constituency since November 2.

The EC had appointed one more Expenditure Observer a few days ago and he has begun his work. Shil Asheesh, after a break, has rejoined and is working with Mr. Kulkarni to oversee the expenditure incurred by the candidates and political parties, sources said.

The general election to the Aravakurichi constituency, which was originally scheduled to be held in May, was cancelled due to large-scale irregularities and seizure of huge cash. The constituency goes to poll on November 19 along with Thanjavur and the by-poll for Thiruparankundram constituencies.