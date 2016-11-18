Collector S. Natarajan and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Kapil Saratkar inaugurated the Special juvenile police unit in the district and training session for women and men police personnel, who were appointed as child welfare police officers.

After inaugurating the special unit here on Thursday, the Collector and DIG of police handed over copies of Juvenile Justice (Care and protection of Children) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the child welfare police officers.

Responding to communications from the Director General of Police (DGP) and Additional DGP (Crime Branch CID), Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan had set up the special unit a fortnight ago, complying with the provisions of section 107 of the JJ Act, 2015.

The Special unit is headed by Gandhimathi Nathan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), District Crime Record Bureau (DCRB) and comprising two social workers – R Maheshwaran and M M Poongodi — from the Child Protection Unit, District.

District Child Protection Officer S. Duraimurugan said about 50 women and men police personnel, who were appointed as child welfare police officers, one each in all the police stations in the district attended the training programme.

Addressing the police personnel, Mr. Natarajan said they were appointed as Child welfare officers to deal with children, either as victims or perpetrators, in coordination with police, voluntary and non governmental organisations.

They had the great responsibility of helping and turning both the victims and offenders as responsible citizens of the society. The police personnel should treat the children in a cordial manner, while acting as child welfare police officers.

They should always be in plainclothes when they dealt with children, he added.

Mr. Saratkar said children who were involved in offences should be treated as ‘Children in conflict with law’ and not as accused.

“This is an additional work assigned to you and you should consider yourself lucky to deal with children,” he said and called upon the police personnel to be thorough with JJ and POCSO Acts.