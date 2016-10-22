New initiative:A special camp under way in RM Colony in Dindigul on Friday.

A special drive launched by the Corporation to motivate residents to use underground drainage facility has elicited a good response.

At three special camps conducted in RM Colony, 250 applications and deposits totalling Rs.8.45 lakh were received, Corporation Commissioner N. Manoharan said here on Friday.

“Now, residents need not wait in long queues at the Corporation to submit application forms and remitting deposit for underground drainage connections. Priority was given to RM Colony as it has more than 2,000 households,” he added.

The Corporation is also utilising the special camps to create awareness of ill- effects of open defecation and importance of constructing toilets and septic tanks in every house.