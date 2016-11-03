The Transport Department officials took special initiative to check the collection of exorbitant fare by the omni buses taking advantage of the festival crowd.

The officials of the transport department conducted surprise checks in the omni buses and made enquiries with the passengers about the fare collected from them.

The District Collector V. Sampath inspected the omni buses. On his direction, a team of Salem East Transport Department officials led by V. Jayagowry too visited the new bus stand on Friday and Sunday evenings in the city and checked the tickets possessed by the commuters. On Sunday evening alone, about 20 omni buses were subjected to surprise check, the transport department sources said.

The Transport Department officials were posted at the toll plazas, too, to check the omni buses.