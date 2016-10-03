Initiation of special discount sale at Khadi Craft outlets ahead of the festival season marked Gandhi Jayanthi celebration on Sunday in Erode district.

District Collector S. Prabakar, who launched the first sale after garlanding the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the outlet in the city, said a sales target of Rs. 1.47 crore has been set for this fiscal through the Khadi Craft outlets in the district. Last year, the outlets clocked sales of Rs. 1.13 crore against target of Rs. 149 lakh.

The outlets have been selling bath soaps, papers and files, handloom clothes, and footwear made at Khadi Craft production centres.

The khadi and village industries, he said, provides gainful employment, particularly to women in villages, he said, referring to 136 women workers enrolled at the 10 yarn production units, 50 workers employed at the three khadi clothes manufacture centres.

The yarn production centres had clocked production worth Rs. 52.56 lakh last year,.

Revenue Divisional Officer of Erode Narmada Devi and Assistant Director of Handlooms K. Balakumaran and other senior officials also took part.