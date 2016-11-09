A total of 1.01 lakh goats worth Rs.32.91 crore and 200 cows worth Rs.70 lakh had been distributed to beneficiaries under special free cattle distribution scheme so far, said Collector T.G. Vinay.

Inaugurating a special cattle camp at Vakkampatti village near here on Tuesday, he said that 25,487 beneficiaries had received the goats and sheep so far. Each family received four goats, he added.

Similarly, 400 poor families had received cows worth Rs.1.40 crore under free cow distribution scheme.

The Department of Animal Husbandry gave away 200 cattle - 100 to farmers in Vakkampatti and Iyankottai in Athoor block and 100 cows, each worth Rs.35,000, to 100 families at Idayakottai, Ellapatti and Sindhalavadanpatti in Palani block - this year. Special training was imparted to cattle farmers on healthy feed and disease detection besides preventive measures.

The Collector also appealed to the beneficiaries to rear these cattle well and improve their living standards. Later, veterinary officials administered preventive medicine to the cattle and goats at the special camp.