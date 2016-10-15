The Vellore region of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) would operate special buses from October 26 to 28 in view of the heavy rush for Deepavali fest.

According to a release, buses plying from Vellore to Chennai, buses plying to Chennai from other places via Vellore and special buses would stop at Poonamallee bus terminus during these days.

The State government had decided to stop the buses at Poonamallee to prevent congestion at Koyambedu bus terminus and avoid delay.

Similarly, all buses operated from Chennai to Vellore, and to Tirupattur, Gudiyatham, Pernambut, Ambur, Krishnagiri, Hosur, Salem, and Dharmpauri through Vellore would be operated from Poonamallee.

Buses, in which reservations have been made to travel from Chennai to these places, would be operated from Poonamallee, the release said.