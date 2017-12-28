Southern Railway detects scam in supply of data transmitting cables

more-in

A preventive check by Southern Railway officials revealed a major safety lapse along a 60-km stretch where copper quad cables that transmit voice and data communication between stations facilitating operation of signals and level-crossing gates were found to be of sub-standard quality.

Ironically, the copper cables supplied by a private firm were inspected and approved by a senior official of the Research Designs and Standard Organisation (RDSO), a research & development organisation of the Indian Railways that accords statutory clearance to new designs, innovations, etc besides inspecting critical and safety items pertaining to rolling stock.

Pointing out that the irregularity was of a “high magnitude” and amidst the possibility of the firm supplying such sub-standard copper quad cables on earlier occasions, the Southern Railway lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for in-depth investigation.

Acting on preliminary information, the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch on Wednesday registered a case against M.K. Singh, Senior Section Engineer, Quality Assurance (Signal & Telecommunications), RDSO, Jaipur and M/s Gee Cab Industries Ltd represented by its director Roop Kumar Lal, New Delhi, on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Explaining how poor quality quad cables could affect safety, a senior official of the Southern Railway told The Hindu that the copper cables were the sole medium of voice and data communication between stations and level-crossing gates. “It plays a crucial role in the operation of signals since the cables are part of an integrated system that detects the number of wheels of a passing train. This data is required to ensure that all the coaches — locomotive to last vehicle or guard vehicle — have passed the signal in operation…any discrepancy in this data could be unsafe,” the official said.

The Southern Railway had placed an order for procuring 280.1-km long underground railway telecom copper conductor cables at an estimated cost of ₹ 5.43 crore in September last year. M/s Gee Cab Industries Ltd supplied the cables to an extent of 277.6 km, which were inspected and certified by Mr. Singh of RDSO.

Cables laid

After the cables were laid over a stretch of 60.6 km, a joint check comprising officials of the Southern Railway, RDSO and the firm was conducted. It was detected that the cables offered high loop resistance of conductor and the diameter was irregular. Further laying of the cables were halted immediately. In its complaint to the CBI, the Southern Railway said “the possibility of the firm supplying inferior quality cables in a habitual manner over the Indian Railways cannot be ruled out.”

The CBI said in its FIR said that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy and committed the offence with an intention to cheat the Southern Railway and thereby causing a loss of ₹5.43 crore.