A few senior Congress leaders and 41 district presidents have written to AICC president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi demanding the removal of Youth Congress leader Vijay Ilanchezhian for filing a criminal complaint against former TNCC president E.V.K.S. Elangovan.

“Instead of bringing an internal issue to the notice of the party high command, Mr. Ilanchezhian has brought a bad name to the party by going to the police,” the leaders and district presidents said in their letter.

They alleged that Mr. Ilanchezihan had crippled the functioning of the Youth Congress and resorted to violence to settle problems. The police filed an FIR against Mr. Elangovan based on Mr. Ilanchezhian’s complaint.

“At a time when the party is functioning without a president and the morale of the cadre is at a low, a police case against Mr. Elangovan has affected the party’s prospects in the local body elections,” said the letter signed by media wing leader A. Gopanna, treasurer Na.Se. Ramachandran, Scheduled Caste wing leader Selvaperunthagai and State vice-president A.P.C.V. Shanmugam.

According to them, a few days ago Mr. Ilanchezhian and his supporters had demanded the keys of the room used by Mr. Gopanna. The manager of Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Elumalai, had told them that keys were not in his possession. “When they threatened to break open the room, he informed Mr. Elangovan, who rushed to the party office and warned Mr. Ilanchezhian and his supporters. He told them that the keys would be handed over once a new president is appointed,” the leaders said.

“But, a day after this incident, Mr. Ilanchezhian filed a complaint with the police at the instigation of some people,” the Congress leaders alleged.

'Vijay Ilanchezhian has brought a bad name to the Cong. by taking an internal matter to the police'