In a move towards conserving electricity and adopting non-conventional energy sources, the newly constructed Block Development Offices may be powered by solar energy.

To start with, solar panels have been installed at the recently constructed block development office, Vellore on Anna Salai, at a cost of Rs. 5.2 lakh. A project of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), these panels could produce 15 to 18 units of power every day, according to officials.

This was a 3 KW off grid solar project, an official said. “Using this solar energy, we can operate 20 fans and 20 lights at the Vellore office at night. Our department staff work during day and night, and this will help in conserving electricity. We can switch over to solar during power cuts to ensure that work continues,” he said.

He noted that non-conventional energy was the future. The official said that provisions for installing solar panels were being made at all block development offices, which would be getting new buildings.

Collector S.A. Raman recently visited the Vellore block development office and took a look at the solar panels.