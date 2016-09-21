‘One Thousand Soil Health Card’ scheme inaugurated

The Agriculture Department will intensify implementation of soil health awareness campaign across Karaikal district in particular and the Union territory in general, said R. Kamalakannan, Minister for Agriculture here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the ‘One Thousand Soil Health Card’ scheme introduced by the Department, he said that soil health was a very important factor for enhancing productivity. He said another 100 cards would be issued to the farmers in course of time within this financial year. Next year, another 3,000 cards would be issued to the farmers.

He appealed to the farmers to ascertain properly the deficiency in their soil for stepping up productivity. He also said that the 'karuvel' trees in the district would be removed this year, as part of measures to protect the groundwater table.

Collector P. Parthiban was present.

N. Ramamurthy, Director of Agriculture, spoke on the advantages of the card.