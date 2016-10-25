Three persons were arrested in connection with the murder of Viswanathan (70) of Chozhankudikadu, whose body was exhumed on the Vellaru riverbed near Kottaikadu here on Sunday.

According to sources, Mr. Viswanathan, a social activist, campaigning against corrupt officials, was reported missing since September 15. Acting on a tip-off, the Koovagam police detained G. Balamurugan (44) of Nainarkudikadu.

Confession

During interrogation, he confessed that he and his accomplices had beated Viswanathan to death and buried him on the riverbed.

Following this, the police and the revenue officials exhumed the body. Since the body was in a decomposed state, doctors performed post mortem at the spot itself.

Besides Balamurugan, the police also arrested S. Baskar (31) of Sirukalathur and P. Azhagar of Thulukkampatti in Salem district. All of them were sent for judicial custody. The police are on the lookout for a few more persons, including a DMK functionary of Cuddalore district, who is said to have played a key role in the murder.