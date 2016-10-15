The Nilgiris Nelikolu Micro and Small Tea Growers and Farmers Development Society (NSTF Society) has called upon the government to implement the 75:25 Realistic Price Sharing Formula for green tea leaves, similar to the formula implemented in Kenya.

In a release, the NSTF Society said that currently a 65:35 price sharing formula was being followed, whereby growers receive 65 per cent of the sale value of the tea, while the rest is passed onto the owner of the tea factory.

“The value of the tea given to the grower is divided into four parts.

“So we receive a fraction of the value of the tea,” said S Raman, president of the NSTF Society.

“Since the present green tea leaves Price Sharing Formula of 65:35 is not favourable to the Nilgiris Small Tea Growers, we are going to insist the government on implementing 75:25 formula, which is successfully implemented in Kenya, wherein, around 6 lakh Kenyan Small Tea Growers are benefited (95% of Kenyan tea is owned by small tea growers, who own around 1 acre each there),” according to the press release.