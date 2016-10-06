Rocky ride:The blue metal strewn all over the busy Tirunelveli-Thiruvananthapuram highway causes accidents every day as the ongoing road work is moving at a sluggish pace.— Photo: A. Shaikmohideen

“The onset of northeast monsoon will seriously affect the quality of this road”

Widening of a portion of Thiruvananthapuram highway, which was taken up beyond the new bus stand here with the objective of reducing accidents, is now ironically causing serious accidents as it is being executed at a snail’s pace.

As the busy stretch between four-lane flyover at Konganthanparai intersection beyond Tuckerammalpuram and Vaeinthaankulam new bus stand became a ‘danger zone’ owing to accidents caused by speeding vehicles, particularly omni buses zooming past after 7 p.m., it was decided to widen this six-km-long stretch into a four-lane thoroughfare with median to avert head on collisions.

Thanks to the sustained efforts of a senior official of Department of Highways, who was transferred recently, the project got sanctioned and Rs. 3.50 crore was released in the first phase to widen the road between the new bus stand and INS Kattabomman’s Receiving Station. Though the work progressed well when it began two months ago, it is now inching sluggishly much to the agony of road users.

After taking a longer period for laying the base and providing blacktop for about 500 metres beyond NGO Colony intersection, laying of base has just started between the bus stand and NGO Colony intersection.

“Since the blue metal used for laying the base gets uprooted by speeding heavy vehicles and lays scattered on the road, accidents involving two-wheelers has become common. Even though the police and officials of the Department of Highways have been informed about these accidents, no steps have been taken to address this problem,” said an auto driver operating from the new bus stand.

While the blue metal triggers accidents, the thick dust emanating from the dry base causes poor visibility and breathing trouble to road-users. The water occasionally sprinkled on the base mixture is not enough to solve this problem.

“ The onset of northeast monsoon will seriously affect the quality of this road being laid at a whopping sum if it is not completed well ahead of the rainy season. The contractor entrusted with the work should be instructed accordingly,” said Daniel Joseph, a van driver.

Most of the drivers crossing this stretch also say that two palmyrah trees, which are standing on the edge of the widened road near Archana Bakery, should be removed.

“Though it was decided to complete the first phase of the work within two months, the agonising delay in executing the work troubles people a lot,” said a Highways Department official. “We’ll appeal to the contractor to expedite the work,” he said.

The second phase, between INS Kattabomman Receiving Station and Konganthaanpaarai intersection, is to be taken up at a cost of Rs. 10 crore.

