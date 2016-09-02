REVISED:Collectors S. Natarajan (Ramanathapuram) and S. Malaravizhi (Sivaganga) releasing draft electoral rolls in the respective towns on Thursday.— Photo: L. Balachandar

Based on draft roll, ward-wise rolls would be prepared for local body elections

A total of 1,149 new voters have registered their names in the voters list in the two districts during the summary revision from April 30 to August 20 as the Collectors released the draft electoral rolls on Thursday.

Ramanathapruam Collector S. Natarajan and Sivaganga Collector S. Malarvizhi released the Assembly constituency-wise draft rolls, based on which, ward-wise rolls would be prepared by the Department of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development for the coming local body elections.

After the final electoral roll was released on March 29, the authorities received forms for inclusion of 1,170 voters and after deleting 393 voters, the net addition of new voters stood at 777 voters – 345 men and 432 women – in Ramanathapuram, Mr. Natarajan said.

After the revision, the total voters in four Assembly constituencies (1,307 wards) stood at 11,00,971 – 5,50,780 men, 5,50,119 women and 72 others, he said.

Ms. Malarvizhi said after the publication of final electoral roll on March 29, 465 new voters gave applications for inclusion and after deleting the names of 93 voters, 372 new voters – 145 men, 226 women and 1 other – were added in the draft roll.

The total voters in four Assembly constituencies (1,310 wards) in the district stood at 10,81,123 – 5,35,845 men, 5,45,244 women and 34 others, she said.

Based on the draft rolls, the Department of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, which would conduct the local body elections, would publish ward wise list of voters in the two districts. The ward wise draft rolls are expected to be published on September 12, official sources said.