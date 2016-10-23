A three-day State-level skating competition began at the newly built skating rink on the Collectorate master complex here on Saturday.

Over 165 contestants from different parts of the State participated in the events on the opening day, an official release issued here on Saturday said.

The events were being held for different age groups. More events had been lined up for Sunday and Monday.

The new skating rink, with a circumference of 200 metres and built at a cost of Rs.1.10 crore, was the second biggest rink in the State, the release added.