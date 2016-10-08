They were wanted for murder of history-sheeter

Six persons wanted by the police in connection with the murder of history sheeter Janarthanan surrendered before a local court here on Friday.

On October 4, Janarthanan, a history -sheeter of Kuyilapalayam was returning home after appearing before a local court in Villupuram in connection with a case when he was hacked to death.

On Friday, Thirunavakarasu (26), Surya (20), Kumaresan (21), Arun (21) of Kuyilapalayam, Rajesh (20) of Bommayarpalayam, Karthikeyan (21) of Sedurapet surrendered before Villupuram Judicial Magistrate II Vignesh Prabhu who remanded them to custody.

