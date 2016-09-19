Narrow escape:Six Threspuram fisherman who were rescued by Marine Police personnel from mid-sea on Sunday.

Marine Police of Coastal Security Group (CSG) personnel, Thoothukudi, rescued six Threspuram fishermen, who were stranded in mid-sea after their country boat suffered a technical snag on Sunday.

Swiftly responding to the information received from the CSG headquarters at 11 a.m., the Marine Police personnel, who went into the sea in a 12-tonne rescue boat, located the fishermen in distress six nautical miles southeast of Threspuram coast and rescued them, Inspector of Marine Police C. Muhesh Jeyakumar said.

The stranded fishermen, along with their boat, were taken to the shore at 3 p.m., he said.

The rescued fishermen were identified as K. Pandimuniyan (33), M.Sakthivel (20), M. Santhanakumar (27), S. Kopurathan (20), M. Shenthilvelmurugan (28) and K. Santhanakumar (27).