Six persons, including a couple, were killed in separate accidents since Saturday evening in the district.

According to Pallikonda police, Thamba alias Prasad (40), a resident of Thottalam, was trying to cross the National Highway-48 in his two-wheeler at S.N. Palayam on Saturday evening. His wife, Selvi (35), was in the pillion.

The couple were going to hand over invitations for their daughter’s wedding.

When they were trying to cross the NH, a car knocked them down on the stretch leading to Chennai. They succumbed to injuries.

In another accident, three persons were knocked by a school bus in Chinnamottur village near Vaniyambadi on Saturday evening.

The trio was travelling in a two-wheeler when the bus rammed into the vehicle. Ajith Kumar (21) of Pudur was killed on the spot, while two of his friends — Puvarasan (20) and Ashok Kumar (17) — succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Vaniyambadi Taluk police have registered a case.

On Sunday, Shanmugam (43), a resident of Valayalkarapatti in Karugali, was crossing the NH in his two-wheeler near Agaramcheri when a car hit him. He succumbed to injuries. Pallikonda police have registered a case.

