The district administration has proposed to conduct special campaign to increase the forest cover and has raised about six lakh seedlings in nurseries in 20 village panchayats. District Collector V. Sampath along with K. Kavitha, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, inspected the nurseries set up at Vazhappadi and Kolathur panchayat unions on Saturday.

The Collector said that the state government launched mass sapling planting campaigns in 2012 through the Forest Department and Pollution Control Board. .

The Collector said it has been proposed to plant six lakh saplings during the year 2017-18. The saplings will be planted in public places in rural areas like educational institutions, government offices and poramboke lands and panchayat union road sides.