Six persons, including three women, were killed when the car in which were travelling dashed against a lorry at Asanur near Ulundurpet in the early hours of Monday.

The victims, Sundaram (60), his sister Susheela (62) and relatives Padma (35), Akash (11), Pappathi (70) and Ramachandran (34), all hailing from Perungalathur near Chennai. The accident took place at around 1 a.m. Police said Sundaram along with his relatives were returning from a betrothal function in Thanjavur district.

When they reached Asanur, a speeding lorry entered the highway from an approach road. Ramachandran who was at the wheel lost control and crashed into the lorry.

Sundaram’s relatives who were following them in another van shifted a seriously injured Ramachandran to the Ulundurpet Government Hospital where he died.

On information, the police retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. A case has been registered.

