Six persons sustained injuries when a TNSTC bus from Tiruchi to Velankanni overturned at Ooorkudi near here on Wednesday. Police said that the bus driver Karunanidhi (42) of Keezhvelur lost control over the vehicle which slid into a ditch on the roadside and overturned around 2 a.m. In the accident, Karunanidhi, passengers Rajalingam (56) of Anna Nagar, Tiruchi, his wife Malarkodi (42), daughter Bhuvaneswari (17), A. Mary (40) of Manapparai, Velankanni Vinod (31) of Dindigul and Srinivasan (40) of Sembodai, Nagapattinam district, suffered injuries and were rushed to the Government Hospital here for treatment. Koradachery police have registered a case and were investigating.

Sacred flag hoisted

The annual feast of the Poondi Madha Basilica at Poondi near here commenced with the hoisting of the sacred flag on Tuesday night. The festival would be on till September 9. Earlier, priests led by Bishop of Kumbakonam Most Rev. Anthonisamy sanctified the sacred flag bearing the image of Mary and hoisted the flag amidst calls of “Holy Mother Mary,” and “Bless Us.” At the concelebrated mass led by Most Rev. Anthonisamy, Poond Madha Basilica Rector and Parish Priest Rev. Packiasamy, Rev. Alphonse, Rev. Anthony Joseph of Michaelpatti parish participated.