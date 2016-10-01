DEADLY SMASH:The wreckage of the bus and a lorry that collided near the Thoppur Junction on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway on Friday.— Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

All the 36 injured rushed to hospitals in Salem, Omalur and Dharmapuri

Six persons, including four women, were killed and 36 injured when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus and sand-laden lorry collided at Thoppur near here on Friday morning.

The TNSTC bus proceeding to Dharmapuri from Mettur was attempting to cross the Salem–Bengaluru National Highway near Thoppur junction when the lorry proceeding to Dharmapuri from Salem hit the side portion of the bus, police sources said.

Four persons — Backiam (65) of Dharmapuri, Selvi (43) of Mecheri, Marimuthu of Mecheri and Sinnadurai (28) of Karukkalvadi near Taramangalam were killed on the spot. Arumozhi (35) of Thoppur and Bilavendra Raju (63) died on the way to a private hospital.

All the injured, including nine women, were rushed to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Salem city, government hospitals at Dharmapuri and Omalur and in a private hospital on the outskirts of the city.

District Collector V. Sampath, accompanied by S. Maheswaran, Superintendent of Police (in-charge), and J. Meghanath Reddy, Sub-Collector, inspected the accident site.

The Collector visited the injured at the medical college hospital and at a private hospital.

He made enquiries with V. Kanagaraj, Dean, Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, on the condition of the patients.

The Collector told presspersons that the condition of all the injured admitted to the medical college hospital was stable.

Mecheri Police are investigating. A large number of people of Thoppur and surrounding villages blocked traffic on the national highways demanding construction of a flyover at Thoppur junction to avoid accidents on NH. The police and revenue officials pacified them, following which they dispersed peacefully.

Traffic on the national highway was affected for an hour and was diverted through an alternative route.