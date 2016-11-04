Speakers at a function, ‘Seed Village programme’ organised by the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) at Manjan Viduthi near Tiruvarangulam, stressed the need for proper seed processing for obtaining higher yield. They appealed to farmers to go in for seed farms for assured returns. M. Kathiravan, Professor, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Vamban, said that seed processing was necessary for higher productivity. Mechanised sowing of seeds would fetch additional benefits. For paddy, adequate spacing should be ensured under the System of Rice Intensification method, he added.

