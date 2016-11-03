People from different walks of life in Dharapuram and nearby areas on Wednesday commenced a signature campaign for speedy execution of Erode-Palani (via Dharapuram and Kangayam in Tirupur district) new rail project.

“We are planning to collect one lakh signature and sent to Railway Ministry to highlight the lethargic implementation of the project which was conceptualised many decades back. After allotting Rs. 2 crore for preliminary survey in 2005 budget, the Ministry had earmarked only Rs. 85 crore in 11 years against the total project outlay of nearly Rs. 500 crore.

“Not even preliminary works could be completed with that amount”, said Ashraf Ali, who was coordinating the campaign.