With Pongal festival season fast approaching, people from various walks of life are eagerly waiting for a favourable reply from the court for the holding jallikattu at least during this season.

Many organisations have been approaching the Centre for initiating favourable action for holding the traditional rural sport without any hitch.

The Salem District Jallikattu Organising Committee to draw the attention of the Centre launched a signature campaign in favour of jallikattu in Thammampatti town on Sunday. The campaign held near the bus stand from dawn-to-dusk was inaugurated by Gunasekar, president of the committee.

The committee has proposed to collect about one lakh signatures and forward the same to the government.

Members of Mattukkaga Makkalai Thaedi Oru Payanam Iyakkam and others collected the signatures.

The Iyakkam members said that a similar signature campaign had already been completed in Madurai and Sivagangai districts. At present, apart from Salem, the campaign is in progress in Coimbatore and Namakkal districts.

Members of the Iyakkam and the Jallikattu Organising Committee visited different villages surrounding Thammampatti, including Sentharapatti, Koodamalai, and Moolaputhur. More than 20,000 persons signed the petition on Sunday alone, they said.