A group of organisations has launched a signature campaign here against giving clearance for commercial cultivation of Genetically Modified (GM) mustard in India.

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (TNVS), Save the Eastern Ghats Organisation, Tree Growers Association (TGA) and Traditional Seeds Centre (TSC) jointly organised the drive. They launched their campaign in front of Gandhi Statue on Gandhi Jayanthi. P.T. Rajendran, District Secretary of TNVS, Jagam Radhakrishnan of TGA and Meenakshi Sundaram of TSC were among those present at the event.

Mr. Rajendran said that Centre was close to granting permission for commercial cultivation of GM mustard. This was a dangerous proposal as it was directly poised to have a drastic impact on the health of common man, seed rights and economic security of farmers and bio diversity.

“When we explain the issue, people eagerly sign the petition we prepared against the GM mustard. We plan to take the campaign extensively in the district and submit the signatures to the Collector with a plea to forward it to the appropriate authority,” he added.