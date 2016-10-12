The Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association (SIEMA) has signed an agreement with Anna University’s regional campus here to jointly work on projects that will benefit the industries and the students.

Assistance

According to the association president, K.K. Rajan, students will be trained in the member units of SIEMA and they will interact with the industry owners regularly.

The association members can individually seek assistance from the university or the students for technical issues and research.

“We can involve the students in developing software for our products,” he said. Most of the SIEMA members are manufacturers of pumpsets and are small and medium-scale enterprises.

The association has had similar tie-ups with colleges. But, this is the first time it is having a tie-up with an university.

According to a press release, the agreement is to involve the students, faculty, and the industries for industrial visits, training, guest lectures, project works, research and development, placements, establishing laboratories, and internships.

Agreement period

The agreement is for two years and can be renewed. A committee will be formed to decide how the two institutions will work together and it will meet once in six months to review the progress.

The agreement will enable the students to get trained in

the member units

of SIEMA