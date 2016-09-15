A view of industrial sites at the SIDCO Industrial Estate at Mallur in Ariyalurdistrict.— Photo: M. Srinath

It has developed an estate with all basic amenities

The State Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) of Tamil Nadu has planned to organise special motivation programme to attract entrepreneurs to set up their units at Mallur near Pazhuvur, where SIDCO had developed an estate with all basic amenities, particularly power supply.

The SIDCO, under a comprehensive plan, took up the initiative about three years ago and developed about 25 acres in the village into 30 industrial plots, each varying from anywhere between five and 30 cents.

“The development of the estate involved a serious challenge, as the entire village accounts for thick growth of thorny bushes. Levelling the ground which was uneven, posed another problem,” an official source said.

Further, the narrow roads in the residential areas of the village was another challenge in moving the machinery, the source added.

According to sources, the price had been fixed at about Rs.55 lakh an acre, which was far less compared to the rates available in other estates. The minimum investment on land would be Rs. 2.75 lakh which was very fair.

A major advantage for the entrepreneurs is the setting up of the sub-station at a stone’s throw distance by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation. “We will be able to ensure quality power supply to the entrepreneurs,” the source said.

Sources said that special efforts were being taken to motivate the entrepreneurs to set up their sheds. “A large number of applications had been received and we have been processing the same,” the source said. However, not much headway had been recorded so far.

Many entrepreneurs want outright purchase but as per the guidelines, the shed can be let out only for a long lease up to 30 years, sources added.