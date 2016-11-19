UP FOR GRABS:A view of industrial estate developed by the SIDCO at Mallur near Ariyalur.— Photo: M. SrinathM_SRINATH

The Industries Department has been taking efforts to motivate entrepreneurs to set up their sheds at the industrial estate developed by the State Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) at Mallur near Pazhuvur.

The estate, developed on 25 acres with 30 industrial plots, did not attract entrepreneurs to the desired level. The size of the plot is in the range of five to 30 cents to cater to the needs of various industries.

It was a hard task for the SIDCO to develop the estate since the area had thick vegetation of thorny bushes and ‘karuvel’ trees. Uneven surface posed another challenge. Moving machinery, earthmovers and other equipment for levelling the ground located in the interior of the village posed a great challenge.

The price has been fixed at Rs. 55 lakh an acre. The minimum investment on land will be Rs. 2.75 lakh.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has set up a sub-station to provide immediate power supply to the industrial units. The SIDCO, district administration and the District Industries did conduct a series of promotional programmes to attract entrepreneurs to the estate. More such programmes have been planned after the by-elections.