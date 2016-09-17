It results in an abnormality in the oxygen-carrying protein, haemoglobin

In a remote tribal settlement near Coonoor, where around only 20 tribal Irula families reside, a family of four, including two children were found to be afflicted with sickle-cell anaemia.

Fortuitously, the condition was detected, during a special medical camp conducted by the district revenue office and the Nilgiri Adivasi Welfare Association (NAWA) and the family has a fighting chance to lead productive lives.

Serious health issue

Sickle cell disease, which results in an abnormality in the oxygen-carrying protein, haemoglobin, is a serious public health issue across the world and “is often found among indigenous communities due to the members of these communities residing in areas which were prone to malaria in the past,” said Dr Nandakumar Menon, head of the Sickle Cell Centre at Association for Health Welfare In the Nilgiris (ASHWINI).

According to him, 17,000 people, who were the original inhabitants of the Nilgiris have been screened for the disease by ASHWINI in Gudalur and Pandalur Taluks.

“Sickle-cell disease occurs in around 1 per cent of the population, and more than 12 per cent are carriers who show no symptoms,” he said.

20 per cent carriers

Doctors working with tribal communities state that in certain pockets, more than 20 per cent of the population are carriers.

In Gudalur and Pandalur, more than 300 patients are undergoing treatment for the illness, while 47 patients are receiving treatment in Kotagiri, Coonoor and Masinagudi.

“It is not just Irular and Kurumbar tribes that are afflicted with the disease, but also other early non-tribal settlers to the Nilgiris,” said Mr. Menon.

“One reason why the sickness is so prominent among the indigenous people and early settlers could be because malaria was once endemic in the region,” he added.

Statistics from NAWA show that of the more than 3,400 tribal residents screened in 98 tribal villages in Kotagiri, Coonoor, Pandalur, Kundha, Gudalur, Periyanaickenpalayam (Mettupalayam Taluk), Bathery and Sathyamangalam taluks, the highest concentration of the illness, and also the sickle cell trait, is with the Paniya tribes, with 2.13 per cent of those screened having the illness.

The sickness affects less than two percent of the Moolukurumbas, Kurumbas and Irula tribes. Moreover, 27.6 per cent of the Paniyas carry the sickle-cell trait, while only 23.4 per cent of the Irulas, and 25 per cent of the Kurumbas and Mulukurumbas are designated to be carriers of the defective gene.

Monthly stipend

Revenue Divisional Officer (Coonoor), P Geethapriya, told The Hindu that people identified as having sickle-cell disease get a fixed stipend, similar to a disability pension amounting to Rs. 1,000 each month.

“The Revenue office, along with the local health department and NAWA work together to screen isolated communities for the disease by setting up border area camps. We also work to ensure that there is sufficient economic upliftment that goes together with healthcare facilities offered to these communities by NAWA and the health department,” Mrs. Geethapriya said.

“The average life span of a tribal with sickle cell disease is just over 40 years. This can be improved with better nutrition and access to medical care,” said Secretary of NAWA, M Alwas.

Doctors working with tribal communities say that in some pockets, over 20% of people are carriers