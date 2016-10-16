A 24-year-old man died, while his younger brother battles for life in hospital after they reportedly consumed poison at their residence in Harur near here on Friday.

According to the police, Krishnan and Kumar were helping out their father Madhu in farming in Harur. On Friday, the duo was allegedly reprimanded by their father.

The men consumed poison thereafter. Krishnan died on the way to hospital, while Kumar was said to be critical.

Harur police are holding an inquiry.

Woman commits suicide

A 24-year-woman allegedly committed suicide at her home in Pazhayur village in Denkanikottai, Hosur, on Friday. Govindammal was married to Jegadeesan (30) for the last three years and the couple has a son. The couple had domestic squabbles over the past many days. On Friday, Govindammal was found hanging at their home. An RDO’s inquiry is under way to ascertain the death. Those needing counselling could contact State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.