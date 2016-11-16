DMDK leader Vijayakant on Monday asked the voters to boycott the candidates of both the AIADMK and the DMK in the Aravakurichi election.

Addressing a public meeting at Aravakurichi to seek votes for his party candidate M. Muthu, he alleged that the AIADMK and the DMK had once again fielded “corrupt” candidates in the this constituency, which was cancelled due to distribution of cash voters in May. A number of cases had been pending against V. Senthil Balaji of AIADMK and the K.C. Pallani Shamy of DMK. The election had given a chance to shun both of them. The voters should give a chance to the DMDK to air their grievances in the State Assembly.

Referring to the Cauvery dispute, Mr. Vijayakant said that the issue, which surfaced long ago, had not been solved. The rulers, who were duty bound to solve the issue, had failed to take needed steps to solve it. Instead, indiscriminate sand mining was going on in the Cauvery. It was painful that hundreds of lorries were allowed to transport sand from the river thereby threatening the ecosystem.

Stating that he was maintaining probity in public life, he said that he did nothing wrong in political career. He would continue to maintain clean image and work for the people. While wishing speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, he said no political leader was allowed to meet her at the hospital. However, they were making statements as if they had met her. He would meet her if he was allowed to meet her in person.