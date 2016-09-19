Helping hand:(Clockwise from top left) Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan presenting gifts to expectant mothers at Kottar on Sunday; Valaikaappu kit kept ready for beneficiaries in Tirunelveli; Minister of Information and Publicity Kadambur C. Raju presenting gifts to women at Kovilpatti.— Photo: A. Shaikmohideen

The department of Integrated Child Development Services had arranged for the event

The community baby shower ceremony organised by the department of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) was held for over 2000 first-time expectant mothers from poor families in 47 places across Kanniyakumari district on Sunday.

District Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan and AIADMK Rajyasabha MP A. Vijayakumar donned the roles of family members on behalf of the government, as they handed over gifts to the expectant mothers at the community baby shower (Samuthaya Valaikappu) ceremony at the Government Ayurved College Hospital, Kottar in Nagercoil town. A total of 160 pregnant women assembled for the traditional ceremony at the Government Ayurved College Hospital.

As most of the families could not afford to perform the ceremony at their homes, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had mooted the scheme of community baby shower ceremony, Mr. Vijayakumar said. Mr. Vijayakumar also said that the Chief Minister had increased the amount of gold for marriage assistance scheme from 4 grams to 8 grams and also increased the maternity leave from 6 months to 9 months with a view to improve literacy among women. ICDS Project Officer Pechiammal, Agasteeswaram Town Panchayat President Sandhaiyadi Balakrishnan and others participated.

Thoothukudi

Special kits comprising nutritious food stuff and gift materials were distributed to a total of 4,320 pregnant women at the community valaikappu programme organised by the Integrated Child Development Scheme across Thoothukudi district on Sunday. Minister for Information and Publicity, Kadambur C. Raju , the chief guest inaugurated the programme at a private hall in Kovilpatti in the presence of officials from various departments. The Minister gave away the gift hampers to the participants. S. Natarajan, Collector, presided over the function. The beneficiaries at 54 locations from thirteen blocks in the district benefited. Kovilpatti Sub Collector M. Kannabiran, ICDS Officer, Fathima, Kovilpatti Deputy Director of Health Services, Bosco Raja and others were present.

Tirunelveli

In Tirunelveli district, the 5, 280 pregnant women in 21 blocks were provided with ‘Valaikappu kits’. Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister V.M. Rajalakshmi distributed the kits to 300 beneficiaries initially at the inauguration of the programme organized at Udayarpatti in the presence of Collector M. Karunakaran, sources said.