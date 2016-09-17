The protesters targeted a bakery that was kept open during the State-wide bandh in Vellore on Friday.— Photos : C. Venkatachalapathy

ANGRY REACTION:DMK workers, led by senior leader Durai Murugan, staging a rail roko at Katpadi railway station during theState-wide bandh on Friday. At right, the normally busy Nethaji Market was shutdown wore a deserted look.

Over one lakh establishments remain closed during the shutdown

About 90 per cent shops remained closed across Vellore district during the dawn-to-dusk State-wide bandh on Friday. Police arrested nearly 1,000 persons belonging to various political parties for staging rail and road roko.

Several busy main roads and usually congested commercial areas were deserted for most part of the day during the State-wide bandh that was called by farmers’ associations and traders’ organisations to protest violence against Tamils in Karnataka over the Cauvery issue. Several political parties had extended their support to the bandh.

Shops at the busy Nethaji Market, Anna Salai, Arni Road, and areas such as Sathuvachari were shut down.

The number of autorickshaws that plied on the roads was less in number.

According to R.B. Gnanavelu, secretary of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu, Vellore, 90 per cent of the shops brought their shutters down in support of the bandh. “Over one lakh shops were closed across the district. There was no supply of milk in the morning, and petrol stations too remained closed,” he said.

The association members staged a demonstration near Anna Kalaiarangam. One of their main demands was to nationalise rivers.

“The Centre should take up water management. Nationalisation of rivers is the only solution,” he said.

He added that nearly 65 buses, 12 lorries, vans and cars were burnt during the violence against Tamils in Karnataka.

About 50 hotels were damaged, he said and added that the Karnataka government should compensate for the losses faced by Tamils in these attacks.

Members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and the Naam Thamizhar Katchi staged road and rail roko in various parts of the district. DMK members, led by senior leader and MLA Durai Murugan, staged a rail roko at the Katpadi Railway Station and were arrested by police.

Some miscreants threw stones on a bakery that was kept open at Katpadi in the morning. But for this, the shutdown was peaceful in Vellore district.