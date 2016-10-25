Ahead of Deepavali, shopkeepers are leaving no stone unturned to lure the customers and improve their sales. Hence, flex banners, sign boards, and other advertisement materials are placed outside the shop encroaching the road space.

The situation persists in many of the arterial roads in the city particularly in the Meyyanur Main Road stretch where commercial establishments are present in large numbers.

But the recently opened mobile shops in the stretch have occupied much of the road space for their commercial activities causing hardship to the public.

These shops have erected temporary advertisement materials outside the shops and in the absence of parking provision for these shops, two-wheelers and four-wheelers were parked haphazardly on the road.

Apart from these workers stand on the road and distribute pamphlets and attempt to lure the public.

The arterial road that connects the New Bus Stand with Three Road Junction is the busiest stretch in the city. Due to encroachment of the road space, movement of vehicles is disrupted throughout the day. Also, high-pitched music played by these shops annoys the road users.

Though the traffic police warn the shopkeepers many times, encroachment of road space and loud music from these shops continues throughout the day. Road users wanted the encroachments to be cleared so that traffic congestion is reduced.

They want the police to warn the shopkeepers against playing music at high volume.